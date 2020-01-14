Donald Trump

Trump: ‘I Don’t Believe That Bernie Said’ a Woman Can’t Win in 2020

At a rally, Trump called Sanders "a nasty guy"

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally
Evan Vucci/AP

President Donald Trump weighed in Tuesday night on the feud between Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., telling supporters at a campaign rally in Milwaukee that he did not believe Sanders had said that a woman could not win the 2020 presidential election.

“I don’t believe that he said this,” Trump said, referring to reports that during a private conversation in 2018 Sanders told Warren he did not think a woman could win in 2020 — a statement the Sanders campaign has denied.

“I don’t know him, I don’t particularly like him, he’s a nasty guy,” Trump continued, while defending Sanders and arguing “it’s just not the kind of a thing he’d say.”

U.S. & World

2020 Elections 1 hour ago

Key Moments from the January Democratic Debate

2020 Presidential Race 19 mins ago

Warren Makes Debate Case: Democratic Woman Can Beat Trump

For the full story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpTrump administrationBernie Sanders
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us