Trump nominates Kash Patel to serve as FBI director

President-elect Donald Trump announced Saturday he would pick Kashyap "Kash" Patel, a 44-year-old loyalist with little significant experience in federal law enforcement, to serve as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

"Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator, and “America First” fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending Justice, and protecting the American People," Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social. "He played a pivotal role in uncovering the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, standing as an advocate for truth, accountability, and the Constitution."

Patel, who will have to earn Senate confirmation to become FBI director, has earned a reputation as the ultimate Trump loyalist who has spread baseless "deep state" conspiracy theories and called for a purge of perceived Trump enemies from the FBI.

“It is the honor of a lifetime to be nominated by President Trump to serve as Director of the FBI," Patel said in a statement. "Together, we will restore integrity, accountability, and equal justice to our justice system and return the FBI to its rightful mission: protecting the American people.”

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Patel's nomination is likely to again put pressure on Senate Republicans who rejected Trump's nomination of Matt Gaetz, a firebrand Trump loyalist who was criminally investigated for sex trafficking, to serve as Attorney General earlier this month.

A former senior law enforcement official who interacted with Patel in the past said he was not qualified for the position.

"It’s ridiculous. He’s arguably the least qualified person ever nominated for a senior position in federal law enforcement," said the former official, who asked not to be named citing fears of retaliation from Trump. "I don’t know anything significant that he achieved at the DOJ. He was not well regarded as a prosecutor."

During the closing months of Trump’s first term, Trump also proposed that Patel run the FBI. William Barr, the attorney general at the time, vehemently objected and Trump dropped his plans.

“Patel had virtually no experience that would qualify him to serve at the highest level of the world’s preeminent law enforcement agency,” Barr later wrote in his memoir.

Patel has promoted the falsehood that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump as well as the baseless conspiracy theory that federal bureaucrats in the “deep state” tried to overthrow the former president.

Patel has called for replacing “anti-democratic” civil servants in law enforcement and intelligence with “patriots” who he says will work for the American people. In his memoir, "Government Gangsters," he described the current political moment as “a battle between the people and a corrupt ruling class."

“The Deep State is an unelected cabal of tyrants who think they should determine who Americans can and cannot elect as president," Patel wrote. "Who think they get to decide what the president can and cannot do, and who believe they have the right to choose what the American people can and cannot know.”

Former FBI and DOJ officials have dismissed such claims as politically-motivated conspiracy theories. They note that Special counsel John Durham's years-long investigation of the FBI's Trump-Russia investigation produced no criminal charges against senior officials.

Democratic lawmakers worry that a hard-line Trump firebrand like Patel could reshape the makeup and mission of the nation’s most powerful federal law enforcement agency. They also argue that any purge of FBI agents deemed disloyal to Trump is designed to intimidate anyone who dares investigate the President's conduct.

Bondi served as the Florida attorney general from 2011 to 2019 after she was the first woman elected to the office.

Trump's nomination of Patel also flouts a post-Watergate norm that FBI Directors serve ten-year terms. The goal of the practice is to ensure that the FBI is seen as apolitical and not serving the political interests of a specific president. The current FBI director, Christopher Wray, is scheduled to complete his ten-year term in 2027.

After Trump's announcement, the FBI said in a statement, “Every day, the men and women of the FBI continue to work to protect Americans from a growing array of threats. Director Wray’s focus remains on the men and women of the FBI, the people we do the work with, and the people we do the work for."

Echoing Trump’s “deep state” claims

A former public defender and federal prosecutor, Patel rose to increasingly senior national security posts in the final year of Trump’s first term.

Patel first gained favor with Trump in 2017 as a congressional staffer for former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif. Trump and his allies viewed the FBI investigation into Russia’s interference in the election — and its outreach to members of the Trump campaign in 2016 — as an attempt to sabotage his presidency.

Patel drafted a memo that accused the FBI of making mistakes in how it obtained a warrant to conduct surveillance of former Trump 2016 campaign adviser Carter Page.

Many of the memo’s assertions were later disproven. An inspector general report found fault with the FBI’s surveillance during the Russia investigation, but also found no evidence that federal authorities had acted in a politically partisan way.

Patel went on to serve in Trump’s White House National Security Council, briefly as an adviser to the acting director of national intelligence and as chief of staff to Defense Secretary Chris Miller at the end of Trump’s first term.

In addition to Trump proposing that Patel serve as FBI director during his final months in office, Trump suggested that Patel serve as the deputy CIA director. Then-CIA Director Gina Haspel, a career intelligence officer, threatened to resign if Patel was installed.

Patel and some other Trump loyalists suspected there was information hidden away in the intelligence community that could shed more light on bureaucratic plotting against Trump and in favor of Joe Biden, former officials said.

“It was a fairly conspiratorial environment at that point,” recalled Marc Short, who served as chief of staff to then-Vice President Mike Pence.

Patel has also echoed Trump’s rhetoric labeling journalists as traitors and calling for “cleaning out” of allegedly disloyal federal civil servants. In an interview last year with longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon, Patel vowed to go after “conspirators” who he claimed had abused their positions in government.

“The one thing we learned in the Trump administration the first go-around is that we have to put in all-American patriots top to bottom,” Patel told Bannon.

“And the one thing that we will do that they never will do is that we will follow the facts and the law and go to courts of law," he said. "And correct these justices and lawyers who have been prosecuting these cases based on politics."

“We will go out and find the conspirators, not just in government but in the media — yes, we’re going to come after the people in the media who lied about American citizens who helped Joe Biden rig presidential elections," Patel said. "Whether it’s criminally or civilly, we’re going to figure that out — but yeah, we’re putting you all on notice."

A “wizard” defending “King Donald”

Patel joined Trump on the 2024 campaign trail and has promoted his memoir, a film adaptation of the memoir and a line of children’s books featuring him as a “wizard” defending “King Donald.”

He has touted his charity, the Kash Foundation, as a way of helping the needy and providing legal defense funds to whistleblowers and others.

According to tax filings for 2023, revenue for the foundation increased to $1.3 million last year, compared with $182,000 in 2022, with much of the money coming from donations. The foundation listed expenses of $674,000, with about $425,000 spent on advertising and marketing.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images Kash Patel speaks during a Turning Point Action 'United for Change' campaign for President-elect Donald Trump in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 24, 2024.

Patel also has appeared on Truth Social peddling “Warrior Essentials” anti-vaccine diet supplements, which are supposed to “reverse” the effects of Covid-19 vaccines.

In his memoir, Patel recounts how after law school he dreamed of landing a job with a law firm and a “sky-high salary” but “nobody would hire me.” Instead, he became a public defender in Miami.

Regarding his time as a Justice Department prosecutor, Patel has claimed he was the “lead prosecutor” for a federal case against a Libyan accused of taking part in the lethal 2012 attack on a U.S. compound in Benghazi.

“I was the main Justice lead prosecutor for Benghazi,” Patel said in an interview on a YouTube channel hosted by a former Navy SEAL, Shawn Ryan.

But in Justice Department announcements at the time, Patel was not listed as the lead prosecutor or as part of the legal team.

At a 2016 proceeding in Houston for a case involving a Palestinian refugee who pleaded guilty to supporting ISIS, a federal judge, Lynn Hughes, dressed down Patel and kicked him out of the chambers, according to a court transcript.

The judge repeatedly questioned why Patel had flown all the way from Central Asia to be present at the proceeding, as the judge said his presence was unnecessary. And he scolded Patel for failing to dress appropriately.

“Act like a lawyer,” the judge said.

In his memoir, Patel wrote that he had rushed back from Tajikistan and did not have a suit to wear to the courtroom. He chose not to talk back to the judge, he wrote, “who had it out for me” to avoid damaging the government’s terrorism case.

A former senior federal law enforcement official who served under Trump during his first term said that the Patel and Gaetz nominations were signs of Trump's disdain for the DOJ and FBI and both agencies' efforts to not be used to settle political scores.

"He's just going to run roughshod over them," predicted the former official, who asked not to be named due to fear of retaliation by Trump. "He’s thumbing his nose at the DOJ and FBI with these nominations. He’s going to effect his will regardless of our norms."

Vaughn Hillyard contributed.

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here: