Trump Organization Expects Manhattan DA to File Charges Against It Thursday: Sources

Two representatives of the Trump Organization tell NBC News they've been told to expect criminal charges to be filed by the Manhattan district attorney's office as early as Thursday afternoon, though no potential time has been confirmed.

It's not clear whether individuals, including CFO Allen Weisselberg, would also be charged at that point or whether the initial charges would come only against the Trump Organization, law enforcement officials with knowledge of the case said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance’s investigation of Weisselberg, 73, stemmed in part from questions about his son’s use of a Trump apartment at little or no cost, cars leased for the family and tuition payments made to a school attended by Weisselberg’s grandchildren.

Weisselberg’s attorney, Mary Mulligan, has declined to comment. His wife also declined comment outside the couple's Manhattan home early Wednesday.

Lawyers for the Trump Organization met again Monday with Manhattan prosecutors in a last bid to forestall a potential indictment stemming from a long-running investigation into the former president’s company.

Trump Organization lawyer Ron Fischetti told The Associated Press the meeting came as a grand jury nears a vote on an indictment this week following a more than two-year investigation into Trump’s business affairs.

He said prosecutors have told him Trump himself will not be charged at this time — “at least not with what’s coming down this week” — but added the investigation is continuing.

“There is no indictment coming down this week against the former president,” Fischetti said in a telephone interview Monday. “I can’t say he’s out of the woods yet completely.”

Such final exchanges are considered formalities that rarely change the course of an investigation in a late stage, suggesting the grand jury is near a vote.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office declined comment.

Vance has been investigating Trump’s business affairs for more than two years. In recent months, investigators have focused on fringe benefits the company gave to top executives, such as use of apartments, cars and school tuition.

Investigators have scrutinized Trump’s tax records, subpoenaed documents and interviewed witnesses, including Trump insiders and company executives.

Fischetti, who did not attend Monday’s meeting, said the gathering had been arranged “for the Trump Organization — not Donald Trump himself.”

“We’re just waiting,” Fischetti said, adding he expects to know this week whether charges will be brought.

The prospective charges this week, he said, “are limited to a couple of Trump Org employees who didn’t declare taxes on fringe benefits” they received. The company itself also could be charged, he added.

Lawyers representing Donald Trump’s company also met virtually with prosecutors for more than 90 minutes last Thursday.

It isn’t illegal for a company to offer employees tuition help, lease them cars or let them use company-owned apartments, but such arrangements can be subject to income tax.

Fischetti has called the possibility of charges “absolutely outrageous” and politically motivated. He said it would be extremely unusual for prosecutors to seek criminal charges over unpaid tax on fringe benefits.

In addition to fringe benefits, prosecutors have looked into whether the Trump Organization lied about the value of real estate holdings to lower taxes or to obtain bank loans or insurance policies on favorable terms. They have also looked into the company’s role in paying hush money to two women who say Trump had affairs with them, accusations Trump has denied.