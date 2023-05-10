Trump Says He Would Pardon a ‘Large Portion' of Jan. 6 Rioters

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday night promised that if elected he would pardon a "large portion" of the people convicted of federal offenses for their participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"I am inclined to pardon many of them," Trump said during a town hall hosted by CNN at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire. "I can't say for every single one, because a couple of them, probably they got out of control."

He added that, "most likely," he would pardon "a large portion of them."

"And it'll be very early on," Trump said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

More than 600 people involved in the Jan. 6 attack have been convicted, with more than 480 sentenced. Hundreds of additional Jan. 6 rioters have been identified but not yet charged.

In his bid for president, Trump has been embracing the cause of his supporters who stormed the Capitol in their attempt to deny Joe Biden the presidency after the 2020 election.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.