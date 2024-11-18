space

Trump appears to be planning to attend SpaceX ‘Starship' launch scheduled for Tuesday in Texas

Tuesday's 30-minute launch window opens at 4 p.m. central time

By Zeke Miller | The Associated Press

SpaceX’s mega rocket Starship lifts off from Starbase for a test flight Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Boca Chica,, Texas.
AP Photo/Eric Gay

President-elect Donald Trump appears to be planning to attend a SpaceX "Starship" rocket launch on Tuesday, in the latest indication of founder Elon Musk 's influence in the Republican's orbit.

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued temporary flight restrictions over Brownsville and Boca Chica, Texas area for a VIP visit that coincides with the SpaceX launch window for a test of its massive Starship rocket from its launch facility on the Gulf of Mexico. The flight restrictions put in place over Trump's home in Palm Beach, Florida when he is there will be lifted briefly while the Texas security measures are in place.

Trump's visit comes as billionaire Musk has been a near-constant presence at Trump's side as he builds out his administration. Musk has attended meetings at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, accompanying him to meetings with Capitol Hill Republicans in Washington last week and to a UFC fight in New York on Saturday.

Trump frequently regaled audiences on the campaign trail with a dramatic account of the last Starship test, which included a pair of mechanical arms capturing the booster at its launchpad.

According to the company, Tuesday's 30-minute launch window opens at 4 p.m. central time. The company is again looking to test the booster's landing capture system in Texas while the upper stage continues to splash down in the Indian Ocean.

Musk pumped an estimated $200 million through his political action committee to help elect Trump and has been named, along with former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, to lead an advisory committee tasked by Trump to dramatically cut governmental costs and reshape how Washington operates, which has sparked ethics concerns over Musk's many interests before the federal government.

The Trump transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the president-elect's plans.

Here are five things to know about Elon Musk.
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

spaceDonald TrumpElon Musk
