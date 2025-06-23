Israel hit Iranian government targets Monday in Tehran, including the notorious Evin Prison, the Israeli Defense Ministry said, as other strikes targeted Iran’s underground enrichment site at Fordo for a second time.

Iran meanwhile fired a salvo of missiles and drones at Israel and warned the United States that its military now has a “free hand” to attack American targets in the wake of the Trump administration’s massive strikes on Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Fears of a wider regional conflict loomed large after the United States inserted itself into Israel’s war by attacking Iranian nuclear sites, raising urgent questions about what remains of Tehran’s nuclear program and how its weakened military might respond. The price of oil rose as financial markets reacted.

President Donald Trump, who has warned of additional strikes if Tehran retaliates against U.S. forces, has mused about the possibility of “regime change ″ in Iran, despite administration officials earlier indicating they wanted to restart talks with Iran.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Ali Akbar Velayati, an adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, said any country used by the U.S. to strike Iran ”will be a legitimate target for our armed forces,” the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

Tens of thousands of American troops are based in the Middle East.