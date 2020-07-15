Trump Tells Judge He Will Fight NYC Taxes Subpoena After SCOTUS Ruling

Lawyers for President Donald Trump told a federal district court judge they intend to continue fighting a New York grand jury subpoena for his tax returns after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled he is not immune from investigation.

The high court upheld the legitimacy of the subpoenas but returned the cases to the lower court to determine if Trump could limit the scope.

The records being sought by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. are part of a broader probe that includes payments made to buy the silence of two women, porn star Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal, who claim they had extramarital affairs with the president before the 2016 presidential election. Trump has denied their accusations.

In a new court filing Wednesday, Trump’s lawyers said the president plans to argue that the subpoena is too board, "is motivated by a desire to harass," and "is meant to manipulate [his] policy decisions or retaliate against [him] for official acts." They also write that they’ll need to know more about “the nature and the scope” of the investigation so they can evaluate whether the grand jury needs everything it’s asking for or whether "it was issued in bad faith."

Trump’s lawyers have asked the judge for a July 27 deadline to file their initial objection to the subpoena and the final legal briefs from both sides to be due by August 14.

Vance said Trump can oppose the subpoena only on the same grounds that anyone else would and cannot claim he’s entitled to special consideration because he’s the president. As for his potential claims, Vance said the judge has already ruled that there was no "bad faith" or attempt to harass, and that compliance with the subpoena would not substantially impair his ability to carry out his official duties. He also said it would be “highly irregular and inappropriate” for the president’s lawyers to inquire into why the grand jury wants the materials.

“If the president has anything left to say,” Vance tells the court, then he should do so “with all appropriate haste.”

NBC News' Pete Williams contributed to this story. Check back for updates.