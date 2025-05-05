NFL draft

Trump announces the 2027 NFL draft will be in DC

The announcement comes just days after a plan was announced to bring the Commanders back to D.C.

By Mark Segraves, News4 Reporter and NBC Washington Staff

President Donald Trump announced Monday that the 2027 NFL draft would be held in Washington, D.C. on the National Mall.

NBC News previously reported that the announcement was expected. Axios was first to report the expected announcement. The NFL declined to comment on Sunday.

Trump made the announcement alongside NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris and other Commanders executives.

This comes just days after a plan was announced to bring the Commanders back to the District with a new stadium at the RFK site.

Goodell appeared with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Harris at that announcement last Monday and even hinted that the new stadium could increase the District’s chances of getting a Super Bowl.

On the National Mall early Monday, people who spoke with News4 said they hope the NFL draft will be good for D.C.’s economy.

“I think it's great for business, man. It brings, you know, good traffic to Washington, D.C., and at a time when businesses, especially small businesses, are struggling, it brings traffic,” Kim Heins said.

“I think it's a lot of nostalgia for some of the older fans of Washington, and I think really good for the city in general,” another woman said.

This article tagged under:

NFL draftWashington DCWashington Commanders
