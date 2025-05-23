Harvard University is challenging the Trump administration’s decision to bar the Ivy League school from enrolling foreign students, calling it unconstitutional retaliation for defying the White House’s political demands.

In a lawsuit filed Friday in federal court in Boston, Harvard said the government’s action violates the First Amendment and will have an “immediate and devastating effect for Harvard and more than 7,000 visa holders.”

“With the stroke of a pen, the government has sought to erase a quarter of Harvard’s student body, international students who contribute significantly to the University and its mission,” Harvard said in its suit.

The school said it has filed for a temporary restraining order to block the Department of Homeland Security from carrying out the move.

Read the full lawsuit below:

The move has thrown campus into disarray days before graduation, Harvard said in the suit. International students who run labs, teach courses, assist professors and participate in Harvard sports are now left deciding whether to transfer or risk losing legal status to stay in the country, according to the filing.

The impact is heaviest at graduate schools such as the Harvard Kennedy School, where almost half the student body comes from abroad, and Harvard Business School, which is about one-third international.

Along with its impact on current students, the move blocks thousands of students who were planning to come for summer and fall classes.

Harvard said it immediately puts the school at a disadvantage as it competes for the world's top students. Even if it regains the ability to host students, “future applicants may shy away from applying out of fear of further reprisals from the government,” the suit said.

If the government's action stands, Harvard said, the university would be unable to offer admission to new international students for at least the next two academic years. Schools that have that certification withdrawn by the federal government are ineligible to reapply until one year afterward, Harvard said.

Harvard enrolls almost 6,800 foreign students at its campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Most are graduate students and they come from more than 100 countries.

The Department of Homeland Security ordered the termination of Harvard's Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification, leaving many international students with few choices.

The department announced the action Thursday, accusing Harvard of creating an unsafe campus environment by allowing “anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators” to assault Jewish students on campus. It also accused Harvard of coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party, contending the school had hosted and trained members of a Chinese paramilitary group as recently as 2024.

Harvard President Alan Garber earlier this month said the university has made changes to its governance over the past year and a half, including a broad strategy to combat antisemitism, He said Harvard would not budge on its “its core, legally-protected principles” over fears of retaliation. Harvard has said it will respond at a later time to allegations first raised by House Republicans about coordination with the Chinese Communist Party.

Harvard University can no longer enroll foreign students, the Trump administration announced Thursday, after it had called on the Cambridge school to provide information about any criminal activity or misconduct from foreign students on campus. The move, which requires international students to transfer, is "an outrageous assault on a private institution of the United States over a political vendetta," Harvard government professor and political scientist Ryan Enos said.

The threat to Harvard’s international enrollment stems from an April 16 request from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who demanded that Harvard provide information about foreign students that might implicate them in violence or protests that could lead to their deportation.

Noem said Harvard can regain its ability to host foreign students if it produces a trove of records on foreign students within 72 hours. Her updated request demands all records, including audio or video footage, of foreign students participating in protests or dangerous activity on campus.

The suit is separate from the university’s earlier one challenging more than $2 billion in federal cuts imposed by the Republican administration.

Political commentator Sue O'Connell talks about how President Donald Trump might carry out his plan to target Harvard University and the impact it could have on students and community members.

International students who spoke to NBC10 Boston at Harvard on Thursday said this all creates uncertainty, anxiety and fear.

“It means that international students like me can’t stay on their current visas and they either have to leave the country or transfer to another institution,” said Ivan Toth-Rohonyi.

“I would have to transfer to a different school to finish medical education, or I would have to continue my current visa, which is actually not Harvard-affiliated, I am sponsored by my start-up, and I would just have to keep on doing that but obviously that would be a bit of a derailment for my medical career,” explained William Shen.

In a letter to the Harvard community Friday, Garber said, "Without its international students, Harvard is not Harvard."

Garber said as Harvard pursues legal remedies for this "unlawful and unwarranted action" that "imperils the futures of thousands of students and schools across Harvard," the university will do everything in its power to support its students and scholars.

"For those international students and scholars affected by yesterday’s action, know that you are vital members of our community. You are our classmates and friends, our colleagues and mentors, our partners in the work of this great institution," Garber wrote. "Thanks to you, we know more and understand more, and our country and our world are more enlightened and more resilient. We will support you as we do our utmost to ensure that Harvard remains open to the world."

Read Garber's full letter here.