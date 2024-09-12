TSA proposes new rule that could change how REAL ID deadline is enforced next year

The Transportation Security Administration has proposed a new rule that could change what happens for travelers at the REAL ID deadline next year.

While the approaching deadline of May 7, 2025, remains in place, the TSA has proposed a plan that would delay full enforcement for another two years.

That wouldn't mean that travelers won't need their REAL ID until 2027, however.

"Travelers without a REAL ID compliant ID or another form of acceptable ID after the May 7, 2025 deadline could face delays at airport security checkpoints," the agency said in a release, noting the potential for warnings or possibly "progressive consequences" for those without a compliant ID.

The department proposed plans for a "phased enforcement approach."

“TSA is engaging with the public, licensing jurisdictions and states to facilitate a smooth transition to REAL ID enforcement beginning May 7, 2025,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a statement. “REAL ID provides an important security enhancement, and this rule allows us to plan for a range of scenarios to help minimize the potential impact to travelers, industry stakeholders and states during implementation.”

What exactly the "phased approach" would look like remains undecided. TSA offered one example that would allow agencies to issue "warning notices" that would act like a "three-strikes" system to "enable agencies to begin enforcement without immediately denying access to individuals with noncompliant identification on the card-based enforcement deadline."

"Agencies may choose to refer to the notice issued to an individual presenting a noncompliant card for the first time as a 'warning' and a notice issued on a subsequent instance counting against that individual's limit as 'counseling.' Upon the third instance, the individual would be issued a 'final' notification that their State-issued DL/ID is noncompliant and can no longer be used for the REAL ID official purpose," the TSA proposal states. "The Federal agency would deny access to the individual at that time and on all future instances unless the individual obtains a REAL ID or presents an alternative, acceptable form of identification."

The agency said the proposal stems from fears over what could happen if they must deny entry to those not complying starting in 2025.

"There is a real possibility of disruptions," TSA said in its proposal.

The concerns include fears of a surge in people needing REAL ID's, which would then lead to a back-up from state facilities, as well as issues at security checkpoints.

Those concerns are what the TSA said its hoping to avoid.

"Recognizing these challenges and the uncertainty in the number of individuals Federal agencies may encounter who do not have a REAL ID or other acceptable identification on May 7, 2025, Federal agencies would benefit from added flexibility to implement enforcement of the REAL ID regulations in a manner that takes into account relevant factors including security, operational feasibility, and public impact," according to the proposal.

The REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 after the publication of the 9/11 Commission Report in an effort to increase security of identification documents, making them more difficult to duplicate.

Beginning on May 7, 2025, REAL ID-compliant identification will be required for residents who plan to fly domestically. They will also be required when entering federal and state facilities, including courthouses and prisons. They will also be needed to enter secure facilities like nuclear power plants.

All residents 18 and older who intend to fly domestically or enter these types of facilities will be required to obtain REAL ID-compliant cards.