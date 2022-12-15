Tufts University

Tufts University Receives Bomb Threat for Second Straight Day, Evacuations Underway

The Cummings Center, Bendetson Hall, East Hall and Anderson Hall are being evacuated on Thursday morning

By Marc Fortier

Tufts University has received a bomb threat for the second straight day, school officials said Thursday morning.

"A Bomb Threat has been reported affecting the Tufts University Medford/Somerville campus," an alert from the school stated.

The Tufts Daily said on Twitter that the threat has led to evacuations of the Cummings Center, Bendetson Hall, East Hall and Anderson Hall. Students are being told to shelter at the Gantcher Center at 161 College Avenue in Medford if needed.

This is the second bomb threat received by Tufts in the last 24 hours.

Multiple buildings on campus were evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a bomb threat, including Ballou Hall, Miller Hall and the Campus Center. An all-clear was announced about an hour later and people were allowed back into the buildings.

Tufts University officials confirmed the threat and a tweet was sent out by the university's official Twitter account shortly after 4 p.m.

