Delaware

Girls, 13, accused of using ‘Stanley cup' to beat fellow student, police say

The tumbler assault took place at Calvin R. McCullough Middle School on Feb. 28, 2025, Delaware State Police said

By Dan Stamm

Two teenagers face felony assault charges after Delaware State Police said the girls beat another 13-year-old girl on the head with "metal Stanley cup" at their New Castle County middle school.

The beating took place on Feb. 28, 2025, inside Calvin R. McCullough Middle School along Chase Avenue in New Castle, Delaware, state police said.

"The investigation revealed a 13-year-old student from New Castle, DE, and a 13-year-old student from Wilmington, DE, struck a 13-year-old student multiple times in the head with a metal Stanley cup," police wrote in a March 7, 2025, news release.

A 12-year-old boy joined in on the beating, striking the victim with his hands, investigators said.

The girl who was beaten suffered serious head injuries and was hospitalized, police said.

School staff separated everyone and turned over the children to the guardians, police said.

Warrants were issued for each 13-year-old girls and the 12-year-old boy, investigators said. The girls later turned themselves in to state troopers.

Each girl -- who wasn't named due to be being a child -- was charged with felony counts of second-degree assault, second-degree conspiracy and weapon possession, police said. Each girl was released to a guardian on $7,500 unsecured bail.

