NFL

Two NFL Players Sue United Airlines, Allege Woman Sexually Assaulted Them on Flight

The athletes claim that the woman made "unwanted advances" toward them and flight attendants failed to properly respond to their complaints

United Airlines
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Two NFL players said they were sexually harassed and assaulted by a female passenger on a United Airlines flight and accused two flight attendants of failing to properly respond to their complaints, according to NBC News.

The incident happened during a late-night plane ride in February from Los Angeles to Newark, New Jersey, according to a lawsuit filed on Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The unnamed athletes allege that the woman made "unwanted advances" toward them and inappropriately touched them during the flight.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 13 hours ago

US Virus Updates: ‘Operation Haircut’ Protest in Mich.; More States to Test All Nursing Homes

CDC 7 hours ago

CDC Quietly Releases Detailed Guidelines for Reopening U.S.

"The safety and well-being of our customers is always our top priority," a spokesperson for United said in a statement on Wednesday. "In this instance, the customer involved was moved to a different seat. Because litigation is now pending, we’re unable to provide further comment."

Read the full story at NBC News.

This article tagged under:

NFLlawsuit
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection CT Resource Connection Local U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us