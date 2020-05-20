Two NFL Players Sue United Airlines, Allege Woman Sexually Assaulted Them on Flight

Two NFL players said they were sexually harassed and assaulted by a female passenger on a United Airlines flight and accused two flight attendants of failing to properly respond to their complaints, according to NBC News.
The incident happened during a late-night plane ride in February from Los Angeles to Newark, New Jersey, according to a lawsuit filed on Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court.
The unnamed athletes allege that the woman made "unwanted advances" toward them and inappropriately touched them during the flight.
"The safety and well-being of our customers is always our top priority," a spokesperson for United said in a statement on Wednesday. "In this instance, the customer involved was moved to a different seat. Because litigation is now pending, we’re unable to provide further comment."
