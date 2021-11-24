Two NYPD Officers Shot and Injured in Bronx, Gunman in Custody

Two NYPD officers were shot and injured in the Bronx Wednesday evening while confronting an armed suspect with a long criminal history and a stolen gun.

The incident occurred near the corner of East 187th Street and Beaumont Avenue in the Belmont section just after 8 p.m., Officers were responding to a call of a man with a gun, and when they approached him, he said a few words before opening fire. The uniformed officers then returned fire.

Both officers were taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where both are in stable condition and expected to recover, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said, adding that they were in good spirits. One of the officers was shot in the arm, while the other was hit near the arm pit.

"We are very lucky tonight. If you think back, it was last New Year's Eve exactly one year ago, when we had two officers shot in the 105th Precinct, and they were released the following day. It looks like we're on that path again here tonight," said Shea.

"Extraordinary courage tonight. We looked at the video, we saw officers doing their job, protecting the people of this city with incredible bravery," said NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio. "And then, in the visit to their hospital room, two people of just extraordinary spirit. Officers who are in this work because they want to protect people, they want to save lives.

The suspect was in custody at Saint Barnabas as well, and is said to be in serious condition after being struck by one of the officers' return gunfire. A senior NYPD official with knowledge of the investigation identified him as Charlie Vasquez, 23, of Brooklyn; the official said Vasquez has nine prior arrests on his record.

A black semi-automatic firearm, a .9-mm handgun, was recovered at the scene. Police say the gun was stolen in Georgia at some point in the past and eventually made its way here.