U.S. Airlines Saw Massive Increase in Customer Complaints in the First Half of 2022

New federal data show the number passenger complaints to U.S. carriers more than doubled in the first half of 2022, between January and June, compared with the first half of 2021 — with nearly six-times more complaints about flight problems like cancellations, delays or missed connections.

The new crush of complaints came as airlines dramatically increased capacity to meet surging demand. The data show airlines increased their total flight volume, or airline operations, by 25%.

Still, the number of passenger complaints climbed well beyond that figure, rising from 6,827 in the first half of 2021 to 15,955 during the same period this year. The number of flight-problem-related complaints soared from 1,035 to 5,569.

You have rights as a customer when your flight is canceled or delayed, but do you know what those rights are? To hear more, we talked to travel TikToker and airline employee Natalie Houston (you can find her @adventuresofmattandnat on TikTok.)

