US Coast Guard finds Chinese migrant on paddleboard 25 miles off Bahamas

The U.S. Coast Guard found a Chinese migrant floating on a paddleboard off the Bahamas, officials said.

The man was spotted about 25 miles off Freeport by the Cutter Seahorse, officials said in a post on X Wednesday.

Photos and video released by the Coast Guard showed the man paddling on what appeared to be two boards on top of each other, with a small amount of what looked like luggage strapped to them.

#Breaking The crew of @USCG Cutter Seahorse interdiction a Chinese migrant alien aboard a paddleboard located approximately 25 miles from Freeport, Bahamas, and transferred him back to The Bahamas, Tuesday. #USCG #DontTakeToTheSea @HSI_Miami @EROMiami pic.twitter.com/BzzkvBxrqS — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 5, 2025

He was transferred back to the Bahamas on Tuesday.