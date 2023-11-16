U.S. crude prices fall nearly 4% as inventories rise

U.S. crude prices fell nearly 4% on Thursday as supply rose amid demand worries in China.

The West Texas Intermediate December contract fell $3.06, or 3.99%, to $73.61 a barrel while the Brent January contract tumbled $3.02, or 3.72%, to $78.16 a barrel.

The U.S. on Wednesday reported that crude inventories rose by 3.6 million barrels last week while production held steady at a record 13.2 million barrels per day.

In China, meanwhile, refining throughput slowed in October from the prior month's high as industrial fuel demand weakened.

