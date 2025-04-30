US GDP declines 0.3% as imports surged ahead of Trump's tariffs

The U.S. economy contracted 0.3% in the first quarter of 2025, the first negative reading since the COVID pandemic, according to an initial measurement by the Commerce Department.

The decline was fueled by a massive surge in imports. Consumer spending, meanwhile, climbed 1.8%, the weakest pace since mid-2023, NBC News reports.

Economists were expecting gross domestic product (GDP) to have advanced 0.4% for the first three months of 2025, compared with 2.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Gross domestic product is the standard measure of a country’s economic growth. It is the sum of consumption, investment, government spending and the balance of trade, defined as exports minus imports.

In most circumstances, advanced economies like the U.S. try to aim for GDP of around 2% to 3% per quarter, adjusted for inflation. The U.S. has been doing slightly better than 2% for the past two years — and until Trump began his tariffs rollout, it was expected to have performed at about that pace.

But Trump’s tariffs shock has begun to rattle economic data. On Tuesday, the Commerce Department reported the U.S. trade deficit in merchandise unexpectedly widened in March to an all-time high as companies began ramping up imports to get ahead of Trump’s import duties.

Having a large volume of imports that results in a trade deficit does not necessarily signal economic weakness, assuming the imports are balanced out by consumption and investment. Although the U.S. has been operating at historically wide trade deficits for many years, they have not substantially affected GDP performance.

But the latest surge in imports likely swamped the ability of the rest of the economy to absorb them in the short term, something that would result in lower GDP.

Still, the measurement does not reflect overall consumer and business performance, analysts with Morgan Stanley wrote in a note to clients.

“It’s important to note that this reflects front-running and not current economic weakness,” analysts with Morgan Stanley wrote in a note to clients.

What about the rest of the economy? Analysts say consumption and investment likely slowed, but did not reverse.

“The story, in our view, is one of a US economy that exited the first quarter on solid footing,” the Morgan Stanley officials said.

Analysts with JP Morgan notes that if Q1 GDP is unexpectedly weak, Q2 GDP could be unexpectedly strong.

“If imports collapse in coming months, there will be a temporary bounceback in measured GDP in 2Q,” they wrote in a note.

