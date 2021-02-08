U.S. Rep. Ron Wright (R-TX 6th District), of Arlington, died Sunday after contracting COVID-19 while fighting a prolonged battle against lung cancer.

According to a statement from his family, Wright, 67, died peacefully Feb. 7 with his wife Susan by his side.

Wright said on Jan. 21 he tested positive for COVID-19 after coming in contact with someone who had the virus the week before. Wright, a Republican, said he was in quarantine and would stay that way until his doctors gave him permission to return to work.

"I am experiencing minor symptoms, but overall, I feel okay and will continue working for the people of the 6th District from home this week. I encourage everyone to keep following CDC guidelines and want to thank all the medical professionals on the front lines who fight this virus head-on every single day,” Wright said.

In a statement Monday morning (full statement at the bottom of this article), Wright's family said "Ron and Susan Wright shared a deep and abiding relationship with their Lord and Savior. For that reason, Ron remained stoic in the face of his health challenges and incredibly upbeat about the future of the state and the nation he loved so much."

"Over the past few years, Congressman Wright had kept a rigorous work schedule on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives and at home in Texas’ Congressional District 6 while being treated for cancer."

The family said that for the past two weeks both Ron and Susan had been admitted to Baylor Hospital in Dallas after contracting COVID-19. Susan is no longer hospitalized for treatment, NBC 5 has learned.

Wright is survived by his wife, Susan; his son Derek; his son Justin and wife Susan; his daughter Rachel and husband Jeff; his brother Gary and wife Janis; nine grandchildren; cousins and extended family.

Ron was a principled leader who fought to preserve Texas values and was an exemplary representative of his district. He leaves behind a tremendous legacy for future generations of Texans. Gov. Greg Abbott (R)

"Ron Wright was an incredible father, loving husband, and proud Texan. Battling cancer not once, but twice, Ron faced adversity with strength and grace, inspiring all who knew him," said U.S. Rep. Van Taylor (R-TX 3rd District). "I am lucky to have known Ron and proud to have called him a friend."

“I am greatly saddened to hear of Congressman Wright’s passing. When I was looking for a Republican to help lead the push to create the Garland VA, Ron Wright stepped up and was with me every step of the way. We had very different views on many things, but he was a man of principle and will be missed," U.S. Rep. Collin Allred (D-TX 32nd District).

"Lisa and I are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Congressman Ron Wright. We were fortunate to know Ron for many years and saw firsthand how Ron dedicated his life to public service," said State Rep. Chris Turner (D-Grand Prairie, District 101). "Because Ron was always so friendly and good-natured, it was easy to set aside political differences and simply have a productive conversation about the communities we served together. That’s just one example of many why he will be missed. We extend our deepest condolences to Susan and to Congressman Wright’s family and staff."

Wright grew up in North Texas and graduated from Azle High School in 1971. After high school, Wright moved to Arlington where he attended the University of Texas at Arlington.

It was in Arlington where Wright began his extensive political career, first serving on the City Council from 2000 to 2008 including as mayor pro tem. At the same time, from 2000 to 2009, he served as the district director for U.S. Rep. Joe Barton (R-6th District) and was Barton's chief of staff from January 2009 until May 2011 when he left to accept an appointment by the Tarrant County Commissioners Court to replace Betsy Price (who was elected mayor of Fort Worth) as the county tax assessor-collector.

Wright was elected to a full term as tax assessor-collector in November 2012 and held the position until November 2016. When Barton announced in 2017 that he did not intend to seek reelection after 34 years in office, Wright was the early frontrunner in a crowded field to claim Barton's seat.

Wright won the 2018 election and then won reelection to his second term in November 2020.

Wright's opponent in 2018, Jana Lynne Sanchez, said Monday that Wright served with passion while battling two tough diseases.

"Texans have lost one of our own with the passing of Congressman Wright. While we shared our differences, we both ran for Congress for the same reason: to fight for the people of North Texas. He served with passion while battling cancer and a deadly virus that has claimed far too many lives far too soon. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, staff, and friends during this difficult time,” Sanchez said.

According to the biography on his House page, Wright, "has been active in both partisan and nonpartisan politics for many years and is a passionate public servant. He has served on a number of boards and commissions, including as president of the Arlington Night Shelter, Chairman of the Tarrant County Historical Commission, the Arlington Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, the Mansfield Education Foundation board, the Executive Committee of Arlington Human Service Planners, the Arlington Historical Society board, the Arlington Sports Authority, and as founding president of the Arlington Tomorrow Foundation. From 1995 to 2000 he was a weekly columnist for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram newspaper. Wright has received numerous awards recognizing his civic leadership, including Volunteer of the Year, Man of the Year for Community Service, Hero of the Homeless award, Friend of Education commendation, the Partnership Award of the Fort Worth Builders Association, and a special award from the Arlington Historical Society."

NBC 5's Julie Fine contributed to this report.