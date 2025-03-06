U.S.-to-Mexico flight diverts to Texas after ‘security concern'

A "security concern" prompted a flight headed to Mexico from the Minneapolis region to divert to El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, officials said.

More details about what caused Sun Country Airlines Flight 593 to make the unscheduled stop in El Paso were not immediately clear. The airline said the plane landed without incident.

The plane “diverted to El Paso out of an abundance of caution in response to a security concern,” it said in a statement.

All the passengers got off the aircraft safely and were being provided with overnight accommodations, it said.

The FBI office in El Paso said in a statement on X that it was responding to El Paso International Airport, but it released few other details.

“At approximately 4:15pm MST, FBI El Paso was notified by our partners at El Paso International Airport and the FBI’s National Threat Operation Center of a diverted airplane heading to El Paso, Texas, from Minneapolis,” FBI El Paso Special Agent in Charge John Morales said in the statement.

Personnel from the bureau's El Paso office responded to the airport to "assist our partners and ensure the safety of the passengers and the flight crew aboard the plane,” Morales said.

The flight was headed from Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport to the coastal Mexican city of Mazatlán, Sun Country Airlines said.

"We are working with law enforcement to fully investigate the situation and assess the validity of the concern,” the airline said.

