UAW expands strike to Stellantis pickup truck plant in Michigan

Rebecca Cook | Reuters
DETROIT – The United Auto Workers union is expanding its strike to a Stellantis plant in suburban Detroit that produces Ram full-size pickup trucks.

The work stoppage includes roughly 6,800 workers at Stellantis' Sterling Heights Assembly Plant in suburban Detroit.

