UAW expands strike to Stellantis pickup truck plant in Michigan

- The United Auto Workers union is expanding its strike to a Stellantis plant in suburban Detroit that produces Ram full-size pickup trucks.
- The work stoppage includes roughly 6,800 workers at Stellantis' Sterling Heights Assembly Plant in suburban Detroit.
DETROIT – The United Auto Workers union is expanding its strike to a Stellantis plant in suburban Detroit that produces Ram full-size pickup trucks.
The work stoppage includes roughly 6,800 workers at Stellantis' Sterling Heights Assembly Plant in suburban Detroit.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.