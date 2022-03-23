UFC Fighter Jorge Masvidal Facing Charges in Alleged Miami Beach Attack On Rival Fighter

Popular UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal surrendered to Miami Beach Police Wednesday night and faces a felony battery charge after allegedly punching fellow MMA star Colby Covington outside a Miami Beach restaurant Monday.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. outside Papi Steak Restaurant on South Beach.

According to the police report, Covington said he was leaving the restaurant when Masvidal punched him with a closed fist twice in the face, fracturing a tooth.

Covington is not named in the police report, but TMZ Sports video shows Covington outside the restaurant talking about the incident.

Covington told police he saw three to four other men also approaching him during the attack in an aggressive manner and he went back to the restaurant to prevent further violence.

The alleged assault comes after Covington beat Masvidal in a welterweight contest at UFC 272 in Las Vegas on March 5. Both men fight out of Miami.

“You shouldn’t have been talking about my kids," Masvidal allegedly said during the attack, according to the police affidavit.

In a tweet posted Tuesday morning, he wrote: "Good morning to everyone except those that think talking about someone’s kids is cool."

Covington also told investigators that his $90,000 Rolex was scratched and the wristband bent and broken, causing $15,000 worth of damage, the document said.

Masvidal surrendered Wednesday and was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He faces charges for aggravated battery and criminal mischief.

Masvidal’s manager, Malki Kawa disputed the account of the incident in a tweet and later said in a separate tweet that his client had been released.