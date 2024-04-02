Ukraine war live updates: Belarus starts military drills near EU borders; Russia targets energy infrastructure in drone strikes

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine.

The military unit said air defense forces destroyed three drones over Dnipropetrovsk while the rest were intercepted by other units, but an infrastructure target was struck in Kirovograd with no casualties.

Belarus starts military drills near Ukraine, EU borders

Mikhail Klimentyev | Sputnik | Reuters

Belarus began military drills on Tuesday in regions along its border with Ukraine, with European Union nations Lithuania and Poland, the Russian ally's defense ministry said.

The exercises will be held over three days in the Gomel and Grodno regions, and are intended to prepare officers and territorial defense personnel for defense of their respective regions, along with practicing protocols in the event that martial law is enacted in the country, the defense ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

It also highlighted that April 2 is the "Day of Unity" for Belarus and Russia, commemorating the "long-term friendship of the peoples of Belarus and Russia," according to a Google translation.

"The armies of Belarus and Russia regularly conduct joint military exercises and stand shoulder to shoulder to protect peace and security," the defense ministry added.

— Elliot Smith

Russia targets energy infrastructure in overnight drone strikes, Ukraine says

On Monday night, Russia targeted various energy facilities in drone strikes on the Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovograd regions, Ukraine's Operational Command "South" said on Facebook on Tuesday.

The military unit said air defense forces destroyed three drones over Dnipropetrovsk, while the rest were intercepted by other units, but an infrastructure target was struck in Kirovograd with no casualties.

— Elliot Smith

Zelenskyy holds talks with officials over Ukrainian drone production programs

Valentyn Ogirenko | Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks on Monday with military and government officials over Kyiv's drone production plans and a project to build an "integrated electronic warfare control system" to protect Ukrainian troops from Russian drone attacks.

"We revised and specified production plans for all types of drones this year, including FPV, bombers, reconnaissance, and long-range drones for special missions," the president said in a post on X.

"We discussed how to ensure our defense industry's flexibility. Frontline needs are constantly changing, and our manufacturers must respond in a timely manner."

He added that "important decisions were made to streamline procurement procedures and component imports, increase the production of charges for drones, and train operators."

— Elliot Smith

Ukraine's national grid chief says energy system collapse unlikely despite Russian strikes

The head of Ukraine's national grid company said on Monday that while Russian drone attacks have significantly damaged the Ukrainian power system, a total collapse is unlikely.

Russian forces have been attacking thermal and hydropower stations on a regular basis since March 22, causing blackouts in many regions.

"Their [the Russians'] goal is to impose blackouts in some major Ukrainian cities, and our goal is to prevent it," Ukrenergo chairman Volodymyr Kudrytskyi told Reuters in an interview.

— Elliot Smith

