Ukraine Warns of Radiation Leak at Occupied Chernobyl Site After Power Supply Cut

Ukrainian authorities say the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant, the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster, has been knocked off the power grid. Emergency generators are now supplying backup power.

The state communications agency says the outage could put systems for cooling nuclear material at risk.

Ukraine’s state-run nuclear company Energoatom said there are about 20,000 spent fuels in the storage facility that need constant cooling, "which is possible only in the presence of electricity."

"If it is not there, the pumps will not perform cooling, which will increase the temperature in the holding pools," Energoatom said in a statement. "There will be steaming and release of radioactive substances into the environment."

The cause of the damage to the power line serving Chernobyl was not immediately clear, but it comes amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The site has been under control of Russian troops since last week.

Ukrainian grid operator Ukrenerho said that according to the national nuclear regulator, all Chernobyl facilities are without power and the diesel generators have fuel for 48 hours. Without power the “parameters of nuclear and radiation safety” cannot be controlled, it said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the grid supplying electricity is damaged and called for a cease-fire to allow for repairs.

NBC News reached out to the International Atomic Energy Agency for comment but the agency said it could not provide any information on the reports. The IAEA later tweeted that it didn't see a critical impact on safety caused by the interrupted power supply.

"IAEA says heat load of spent fuel storage pool and volume of cooling water at #Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant sufficient for effective heat removal without need for electrical supply," the agency wrote.

IAEA says heat load of spent fuel storage pool and volume of cooling water at #Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant sufficient for effective heat removal without need for electrical supply. IAEA update from March 3: https://t.co/x5IlduZQOn — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) March 9, 2022

This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the crisis in Ukraine.