Russia-Ukraine War

Ukrainian-American Missionary Allegedly Kidnapped by Russian Forces

Dmitry Bodyu, 50, was taken Saturday March 19 by about 8 to 10 troop

Evacuations from Mariupol continue
Anadolu Agency

The wife of an American pastor said her husband was kidnapped by Russian forces last week in Melitopol, a city of 150,000 in Ukraine's south.

Speaking to NBC News by phone from Melitopol, Helen Bodyu said she and her family watched as her husband Dmitry Bodyu, 50, was taken by about eight to 10 troops on the morning of Saturday, March 19.

The Bodyu family has not heard from Dmitry since he was taken, Helen and their daughter Esther Bodyu-Ogawa said, and word of his kidnapping took days to become public because the city was captured by Russia and the troops confiscated the family's cell phones and devices.

"They just came in in the morning," Helen Bodyu said. "They took our phones, gadgets, computers, documents — and took him somewhere. I don’t know where."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Russian troops were not aggressive, Helen said, and she could not hear what they were saying as she waited in the living room and they spoke to her husband in the kitchen.

Helen added that the Russian troops seemed to know he was a pastor and confiscated his U.S. passport.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

U.S. & World

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Feb 22

Live Updates: Biden Commits More Aid to Ukraine; Zelenskyy Says Russia Used Phosphorus Bombs

Supreme Court 9 hours ago

‘Stellar' Reputation: Legal Experts Weigh In on Last Day of Jackson Hearings

This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the crisis in Ukraine.

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine WarMelitopol
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us