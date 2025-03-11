Russia-Ukraine War

69 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow shot down in a massive attack, city's mayor says

The attack comes as U.S. and Ukrainian officials meet in Saudi Arabia to negotiate on how to end the nearly three-year war.

By The Associated Press

Russian President Vladimir Putin
Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

A total of 69 Ukrainian drones targeting the Russian capital were shot down in a massive attack on Tuesday morning, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

The attack, the biggest targeting Moscow in months, came as a Ukrainian delegation was set to meet with America’s top diplomat in Saudi Arabia about ending the three-year war with Russia.

At least 11 of the drones were shot down in the Ramensky and Domodedovo districts of the Moscow region surrounding the Russian capital, Sobyanin said on the messaging app Telegram. He didn't specify where the other drones were shot down, noting only that they were “flying towards Moscow."

The governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, said that one person was killed and three more wounded as the result of the drone attack. The attack damaged seven apartments in a residential building in the Ramensky district, he said.

Sobyanin said the roof of a building in Moscow also sustained damage, which he described as “insignificant.”

Flights have been restricted in and out of three Moscow airports, including Domodedovo and Zhukovsky to the south and southeast of the city and Sheremetyevo to the north, according to Russian civil aviation authority Rosaviatsia.

Train traffic through the Domodedovo railway station also has been halted, local officials reported.

President Donald Trump said he is "finding it difficult" to deal with Ukraine in trying to end the war and that he is "doing very well with Russia."
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine War
