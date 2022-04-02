Russia-Ukraine War

Ukrainian Journalist Killed in Combat Zone

Ukrainian soldiers inspect trenches used by Russian soldiers during the occupation of villages on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 1, 2022.
AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd

A prominent Ukrainian photojournalist who went missing last month in a combat zone near the capital has been found dead.

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s office said in a statement Saturday that Maks Levin was killed with two gunshots, fired allegedly by the Russian military. Levin’s body was found in the Huta Mezhyhirska village on Friday.

Levin, 40, worked as a photojournalist and videographer for many Ukrainian and international publications.

Levin has been missing since March 13, when he contacted his friend from Vyshhorod near Kyiv to report on the fighting in the region.

An investigation into his death has been launched.

This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the crisis in Ukraine.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine WarRussia-Ukraine Crisis
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us