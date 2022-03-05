Russia-Ukraine War

UN Agency Says Ukraine Exodus Reaches 1.45 Million

The number is still expected to rise

Ukraine conflict - Polish-Ukrainian border
picture alliance

The International Organization for Migration says the number of people who have left Ukraine since fighting began has now reached 1.45 million.

The U.N. migration agency, citing figures from government ministries in countries where they have arrived, said Saturday that 787,300 of them went to Poland. Some 228,700 fled to Moldova, 144,700 to Hungary, 132,600 to Romania and 100,500 to Slovakia.

The IOM said that nationals of 138 countries have crossed Ukraine’s borders into neighboring nations.

This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the crisis in Ukraine.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine War
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us