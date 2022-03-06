UN: More Than 1.5 Million Have Fled Ukraine

The head of the United Nations’ refugee agency says that more than 1.5 million refugees have crossed from Ukraine into neighboring countries since Russia invaded.

Filippo Grandi, the U.N. high commissioner for refugees, tweeted on Sunday that it is “the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.”

His agency didn't immediately give a more precise update on the refugee figures. Grandi is visiting countries that border Ukraine.

