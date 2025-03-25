Air travel

United Airlines flight diverts after pilot forgets passport

Passengers were given meal vouchers and compensation for the inconvenience.

Over the weekend, a flight that was leaving the Los Angeles International Airport had to divert after the pilot forgot their passport.

The United Airlines flight was headed for Shanghai, China.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The plane, which was carrying about 270 people, had to land at San Francisco International Airport at around 5 p.m. local time on Saturday.

A new crew came on board so the plane could continue to its destination.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The airline said that the customers were provided with meal vouchers and compensation for the inconvenience.

This article tagged under:

Air travel
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us