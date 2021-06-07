covid-19 vaccines

300 Million Vaccines Administered: US Hits New Milestone in COVID Fight

As of Sunday, 63.5% of Americans 18 years or older have received at least one dose

By Alec Greaney

NBC Universal, Inc.

More than 300 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have now been given out across the United States, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In all, more than 170 million people have received a first dose of the vaccine, or about 51.5% of the U.S. population, the CDC reports. Another 138 million are fully vaccinated, either through two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson's shot.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This new landmark achievement comes less than a week after the Biden administration announced it would be sending an initial allotment of 25 million doses of surplus vaccine to the United Nations-backed COVAX program in aid of the global vaccination effort.

President Joe Biden has set a nationwide goal for at least 70% of adults to receive their first shot by July 4. As of Sunday, 63.5% of Americans 18 years or older have gotten at least one dose, according to CDC data.

More on the COVID-19 Vaccines

Business Jun 5

United Will Require New Employees to Show Proof of Covid Vaccine, Following Delta

Joe Biden Jun 4

Putin Says Foreigners Can Get Vaccinated Against Covid in Russia for a Fee

This article tagged under:

covid-19 vaccinescoronavirus pandemic
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us