United Voluntarily Suspends Boeing 777 Planes With CT-Based Pratt & Whitney Engines

United Airlines announced Sunday that they are voluntarily and temporarily pulling their 24 active Boeing 777 planes with Pratt & Whitney 4000 series engines.

The decision to withdraw these planes comes after an engine failure on United Flight 328, which made an emergency landing back at Denver International Airport shortly after takeoff.

No injuries were reported on board the plane. Debris was discovered in several neighborhoods, including an engine covering, according to officials.

The airline said they've been in touch with regulators at the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and they will continue to work closely with them. This is done in an effort to "determine any additional steps that are needed to ensure these aircraft meet our [United Airlines] rigorous safety standards and can return to service," the airline said in a statement.

"Safety remains our highest priority - for our employees and our customers. That’s why our pilots and flight attendants take part in extensive training to prepare and manage incidents like United flight 328. And we remain proud of their professionalism and steadfast dedication to safety in our day-to-day operations and when emergencies like this occur," the statement read.

United Airlines said they currently have 52 Boeing 777 aircraft in their fleet, including 24 active and 28 in storage.

Pratt & Whitney is an aerospace company whose headquarters are in East Hartford, Connecticut.