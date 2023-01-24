Theme Parks

Performer at Universal Studios Hollywood Injured in WaterWorld Stunt Show

A performer was injured during an afternoon performance of the WaterWorld live action stunt show at the theme park in Universal City.

A performer at Universal Studios Hollywood was hospitalized Monday following an incident at the WaterWorld live action stunt show.

A Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson said the performer was taken to a hospital during an afternoon performance at the theme park in Universal City. Details about the performer's condition were not immediately available.

"We can confirm a performer with one of our long-standing show vendors was transported to the hospital during an afternoon performance and our thoughts are with him as he receives care," a Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson said. "Details surrounding the event are being reviewed."

No further information was immediately available.

The WaterWorld show features jet skiers performing jumps, pyrotechnic effects and other stunts.

Universal Studios Hollywood is owned by the parent company of this NBC station.

