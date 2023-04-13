Thief Steals $200K in Dimes From Cargo Truck in Philly, Police Say

An investigation is underway after someone stole about $200,000 worth of dimes from a tractor trailer in the parking lot of Philadelphia Mills in Northeast Philadelphia.

The truck driver had picked up a load of dimes worth a total of $750,000 from the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia and parked the vehicle in the Walmart parking lot of Philadelphia Mills along the 4300 block of Byberry Road Wednesday night. The driver was supposed to take the dimes to Florida but left the truck unattended in the parking lot, police said.

“Common practice with drivers to pick up loads. He was going to Florida,” Philadelphia Police Captain John Ryan said. “They park the truck overnight to get on the road in the morning.”

At some point overnight into Thursday morning, someone used a bolt cutter to break into the truck and stole a portion of the dimes. When police arrived, responding to a call of a group of ten or more people stealing from a trailer, at around 6 a.m. Thursday, they noticed dimes scattered all over the parking lot.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

On Friday morning, police said they are seeking a white Chrysler 300 with tinted windows and a dark colored pickup truck for their possible involvement in this incident.

Officials said that "multiple males" wearing black clothing and gray hoodies are also being sought.

Investigators now estimate the unidentified thieves stole about $200,000 worth of dimes.

Crews worked throughout the day to clean up the “dime” scene. Police, meanwhile, are looking for possible surveillance video.

The truck that was broken into is owned by the transportation service Keen Cargo. NBC10 reached out to Keen Cargo and U.S. Mint for comment. We have not yet heard back from Keen Cargo. John Chu, the Acting Chief of Public Affairs at the United States Mint, responded Thursday night in a statement.

“The carrier responsible for the shipment is a commercial contractor and is personally insured against incidents of loss or theft,” Chu wrote. “The Mint has implemented countermeasures to aid in the prevention of similar types of thefts in the future. The Philadelphia Police Department is currently conducting an investigation into the theft.”