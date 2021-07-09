US Capitol

US Capitol Fencing Installed After Jan. 6 Coming Down

Security will still be elevated and access to the west side will be restricted

By Juliana Valencia

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fencing around the U.S. Capitol erected following the Jan. 6 insurrection is coming down, once again opening grounds of the People’s House to the public.

The removal began late Friday afternoon but was interrupted by heavy rain.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Capitol Police have declined to comment.

The removal is expected to last about three days.

Immediately after rioters stormed the building six months ago, armed guards and razor wire fencing were put around the Capitol.

U.S. & World

Florida 15 hours ago

‘Staggering and Heartbreaking': Surfside Collapse Death Toll Reaches 79

CDC 14 hours ago

Vaccinated Students, Teachers Don't Need Masks at School, CDC Says

Things won’t return exactly how they were before — when most visitors could freely walk around the building. The west side of the Capitol will still be restricted, and security will be elevated.

The Capitol Police Board agreed with U.S. Capitol Police that based on the current threat environment, it was time for the fencing to come down.

Officials are still considering other security options, such as a retractable fence. However, that would be expensive. The Senate is set to consider a $2 billion Capitol security bill next week.

This article tagged under:

US CapitolCapitol RiotJan. 6 Protests
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us