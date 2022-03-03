US Establishes Direct ‘De-Confliction' Line With Russia

The Pentagon has established a channel of direct communication with the Russian ministry of defense to avoid unintended conflict related to the war in Ukraine.

A U.S. defense official said the “de-confliction line” was established March 1 “for the purpose of preventing miscalculation, military incidents, and escalation.”

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the communication line has not been announced.

The development comes as Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its eighth day Thursday.

As Russia intensifies its offensive, its focus has remained on a number of strategic cities, including the capital, Kyiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, Kharkiv, and another key port city, Mariupol.

A second round of negotiations was expected to take place Thursday, days after initial talks came to an end without any signs of progress. Already, as many as 1 million people have been forced to flee Ukraine, the United Nations high commissioner for refugees said late Wednesday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the crisis in Ukraine.