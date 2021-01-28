US House Members Plead With Leadership for Security Boost After Capitol Riots

As Capitol Hill continues to grapple with the lingering trauma of the Jan. 6 riot, House lawmakers are worrying for their safety daily both in Washington, D.C., and back home in their districts.

“The horrific attack on the United States Capitol reminds us of the grim reality that Members of Congress are high profile public officials, and therefore, face ongoing security threats from the same domestic terror groups that attacked the Capitol just in the last month,” the lawmakers wrote in letter Thursday to House leadership obtained by NBC News.

The letter, sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and the heads of the House Administration committee, asks for increased designation of funds to this years’ Member Representational Allowance — a budget given to all members of Congress that is typically used to fund office operations — citing the increased threat level.

