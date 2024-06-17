California

US Secret Service agent robbed at gunpoint in California during Biden visit

The president had held a fundraiser with Hollywood A-listers an hour before the robbery.

By Conan Nolan and Jacob Wheeler

NBC Universal, Inc.

A United States Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint in Tustin over the weekend shortly after President Joe Biden held a glitzy fundraiser in Southern California, police said.

The robbery took place at the Tustin Field residential community in Orange County at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Some of the agents' belongings were recovered near the area, according to the Tustin Police Department.

The off-duty agent fired his service weapon, but it was not immediately clear whether the suspect was hit.

An image of a 2004-2006 Silver Infinity FX35 vehicle was caught leaving the scene, police said.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Joe Biden Jun 15

Biden campaign rakes in $28 million ahead of star-studded Los Angeles fundraiser

Decision 2024 14 hours ago

Biden warns Trump could select two more Supreme Court justices if re-elected

U.S. Secret Service officials confirmed the incident to NBC News, adding that the agent was not injured in the incident. It’s unclear what the member’s assignment was Saturday night.

The armed robbery happened about an hour after President Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Hollywood celebrities gathered in downtown Los Angeles to raise millions of dollars for the president’s reelection campaign.

Anybody with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Tustin Police department.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

California
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us