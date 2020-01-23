US Won’t Extradite Wife of Diplomat Who Killed British Teen in Wrong-Way Crash

The U.S. government has declined a request to extradite a U.S. diplomat's wife who killed a 19-year-old motorcyclist while driving on the wrong side of the road in England, a State Department official said.

Anne Sacoolas, 42, returned to the United States three weeks after the August crash near RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire that killed motorcyclist Harry Dunn.

The U.S. State Department has said Sacoolas cannot be extradited because she is covered by diplomatic immunity.

