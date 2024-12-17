Just as millions of Americans are sending presents and cards this holiday season, the U.S. Postal Service is warning about a scam sent via text message.

According to the US Postal Inspector Service, the scam is simple: Someone sends you a text claiming your USPS package can't be delivered because some information is missing.

The scammers, according to the USPS, provide a link (which you should not click on) where they ask you to provide some personal information.

"The criminals want to receive personally identifiable information (PII) about the victim such as: account usernames and passwords, Social Security number, date of birth, credit and debit card numbers, personal identification numbers (PINs), or other sensitive information," the USPS said.

The USPS will never text customers directly about any problems with packages. If customers want to receive updates about packages, they must sign up for the service by visiting the USPS website.

Officials are calling the scam "smishing."

What is 'smishing'?

According to the Federal Communications Commission, smishing is a type of "phishing" where fraudulent text messages are sent by scammers claiming to be official sources such as banks or federal agencies.

"A typical smishing scam message may seem like it's from a bank – maybe your bank – and include a link or phone number to bait you into clicking or calling," the FCC said. If you follow their instructions, the scammers then will ask for personal information to sell and/or use in other scams.

Can I sign up for USPS text updates?

Yes. The USPS offers a service that lets customers receive updates about a package. To sign up you must visit the USPS website.

USPS also offers another service, called Informed Delivery, in which customers can receive emails showing their mail and packages as they get scanned. To sign up, you must also visit the USPS website.

How can I report a USPS 'smishing' attempt?

To report a possible smishing incident, the USPS asks customers to take a screenshot of the fraudulent text message, paste it into an email and send it to spam@uspis.gov.

In the email you must include:

Your name

A screenshot of the text message showing the phone number of the sender and the date sent.

Any other relevant details such as if you clicked the link, lost money, if you provided any personal information, or if you experienced any impact to your credit or person.

USPS also asks customers to forward the smishing text message to 7726 to assist with reporting the scam phone number. The Postal Inspection Service will contact you if more information is needed.