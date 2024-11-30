Canada

USPS suspends mail to Canada amid postal worker strike in country

The temporary pause is in effect until further notice.

By Brendan Brightman

The U.S. Postal Service has temporarily suspended mail service to Canada amid an ongoing national strike by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, which represents workers for the country's primary postal service.

The USPS said the pause will affect Priority Mail Express International, Priority Mail International, First-Class Mail International, First-Class Package International Service, International Priority Airmail, International Surface Air Lift,  Commercial ePacket and M-Bag to Canada until further notice.

"The Postal Service is closely monitoring the situation and will continue to update customers until the situation returns to normal," part of the USPS' statement read.

Regular updates on USPS service to Canada can be found here.

