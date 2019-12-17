Washington

11 Hurt After Van Crashes Into Washington Clothing Store

The van struck a stroller that had a 2-year-old boy inside it. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition

Eleven people were injured, three of them critically, after a man crashed his van into a Washington state clothing store Monday night, NBC News reported.

The crash happened at around 9:15 p.m. at the Ross Dress for Less in Burien, about 11 miles south of Seattle. King County Sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Abbott said the driver of the van was waiting in the parking lot as a woman was inside the store shoplifting.

After she ran out and got into the vehicle, the driver took off "at a pretty high rate of speed" striking a car in the parking lot before smashing through the store's front window and coming to a stop near the clothing section, authorities said.

The van struck a stroller that had a 2-year-old boy inside it. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, Abbott said.

