Fresno

17-Year-Old Girl Sneaks Onto Plane, Crashes it at Fresno Airport: Authorities

The plane crashed through a fence and into a nearby building

A plane, stolen by a 17-year-old girl, crashes into a building at Fresno Yosemite International Airport on Dec. 18, 2019, in Fresno, California.
KSEE

A 17-year-old girl was arrested Wednesday for stealing a plane and crashing it at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport in California, authorities said.

The girl climbed a fence at an airport maintenance building around 7:30 a.m. and gained access to a King Air 200 propeller-driven aircraft and started one engine, Fresno Police Chief Drew Bessinger said at a brief news conference.

The plane began to move and pivot but did not become airborne, he said, according to NBC News. It crashed through a fence and into a nearby building, causing substantial damage to the plane.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

