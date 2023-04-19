Uvalde school shooting

Uvalde School Shooter Wrote ‘LOL' on Whiteboard in Victims' Blood, Lawmaker Tells Families at Emotional Hearing

Families whose children were killed in the massacre in Uvalde, Texas, heard the news after waiting all day to testify on a gun regulation bill in a state House committee hearing

Crosses set up to honor those who lost their lives during the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas
MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images

The Uvalde school shooter wrote ‘LOL’ in the blood of his victims on a classroom whiteboard, a Texas lawmaker revealed at an emotional hearing with victims’ families late Tuesday.

The revelation from state Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso, who took part in an investigation into the massacre, prompted family members of the slain children and teachers who were in attendance to gasp and openly sob.

“The attacker scooped up the blood of his victims and smeared it into his disgusting message,” Moody said. “What he wrote in innocent blood next to that was the phrase 'LOL'.”

The new detail came hours into a hearing of a state House committee that started Tuesday morning and stretched past midnight, with families waiting for hours to testify and plead for stricter gun laws.

