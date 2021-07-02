Sunset Park

Young Girl, 2, Found After Suspect Stole Vehicle While She Was Still Inside: Police

A 2-year-old girl was briefly missing Friday afternoon after a vehicle was stolen in Brooklyn with her still inside, police said Friday afternoon.

The SUV, a grey Honda Pilot, was taken around 3:40 p.m. near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and 30th Street in Sunset Park, according to police. A mother, father and grandmother had just finished putting the child into the vehicle after shopping when the suspect approached, telling the mother to get the child out of the car quickly.

The mother was unable to get her daughter out fast enough, so the suspect took off with the child still inside.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect who was believed to have taken the SUV with the child inside. A swarm of police canvassed the area for the vehicle, and spotted the driver over on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, but he sped away.

Other police vehicles got involved, and after an hour and a half after the carjacking, the suspect was taken into custody in Downtown Brooklyn, police said. The child was found safe.

Police said that Tyler Hall was the one responsible for the carjacking. The 33-year-old New Hampshire man faces a slew of charges, including grand larceny, vehicular assault, reckless endangerment, two counts of robbery and more.

It was unclear if Hall had hired an attorney.

