Verdict Coming: Senators ready to vote in Ken Paxton impeachment trial

KEN PAXTON IMPEACHMENT TRIAL A jury of 30 Texas Senators are deliberating the 16 verdicts. Sen. Angela Paxton is not able to vote due to a conflict of interest.

While deliberations are private, the Senators will vote in the Senate Chamber, in public.

For a conviction on any article of impeachment, two-thirds of the full Senate (21) must sustain the article. A conviction of a single article would remove the attorney general from office.

The Texas Senate is ready to vote on whether to convict impeached Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton and remove him from office.

The Republican-led Texas Senate began deliberations just before noon Friday.

The Republican-led Texas Senate began deliberations just before noon Friday.

In delivering the verdict Senators will vote in public in the Senate Chamber. The vote will be counted and then recounted for each article. After a vote on an article, the Senators will move on to the next article.

A conviction of a single article would remove Paxton from his elected office.

LIVE BLOG

11:22 a.m., The vote on Article II is read by the clerk.

11:20 a.m., Patrick reads Article II, calls for a vote.

11:19 a.m., Patrick confirms the vote. Paxton is acquitted on Article I.

11:18 a.m., The vote on Article I is read by the clerk. It was 14 yays, 16 nays.

11:14 a.m., Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick calls for a vote on Article I. A "yay" vote is to convict, a "nay" vote is to acquit.

11:13 a.m., Ken Paxton is not seen in the Senate Chamber.

11:10 a.m.; The hearing is gaveled in and, as they have each day and before each session, they began with a prayer.

The Articles of impeachment are below. Articles 11-14 were not being tried by the Texas Senate at this point.

DISREGARD OF OFFICIAL DUTY

ARTICLE 1 - Protection of charitable organization (ACQUITTED)

Paxton is accused of failing to act as a public protector of charitable organizations by directing his employees in the attorney general's office to intervene in a lawsuit brought by the Roy F. & JoAnn Cole Mitte Foundation against entities controlled by Paul, harming the Austin charity in an effort to benefit the wealthy donor.

ARTICLE 2 - Abuse of the opinion process

Paxton is accused of misusing his official power to issue written legal opinions. He allegedly had employees prepare an opinion that protected some of Paul’s properties from being sold in foreclosure. Paxton concealed his actions by asking a Senate committee chairperson to seek that opinion. He’s also accused of directing employees to reverse their legal conclusion to help Paul.

ARTICLE 3 - Abuse of the open records process

Paxton is accused of misusing his official power by allegedly interfering with his office's handling of a public records request dealing with the files of a criminal investigation into Paul.

ARTICLE 4 - Misuse of official information

Paxton is accused of misusing his power to administer public information law by improperly obtaining previously undisclosed information held by the attorney general's office to benefit Paul.

DISREGARD OF OFFICIAL DUTY

ARTICLE 5 - Engagement of Cammack

Paxton is accused of misusing official powers by hiring attorney Brandon Cammack to investigate a baseless complaint made by Paul. That led to Cammack issuing more than 30 grand jury subpoenas in an effort to help Paul.

ARTICLE 6 - Termination of whistleblowers

Paxton is accused of violating the state’s whistleblower law by retaliating against employees who reported his alleged unlawful acts to law enforcement, terminating them without good cause or due process. He’s also accused of engaging in a public and private campaign to impugn those employees’ professional reputations or prejudice their future employment.

MISAPPLICATION OF PUBLIC RESOURCES

ARTICLE 7 - Whistleblower investigation and report

Paxton is accused of misusing public resources by directing employees to conduct a sham investigation into terminated employees' whistleblower complaints and publish a report containing false or misleading statements in Paxton’s defense.

DISREGARD OF OFFICIAL DUTY

ARTICLE 8 - Settlement Agreement

Paxton is accused of misusing his official powers by concealing his wrongful acts in connection with the whistleblower’s complaints by entering into a settlement with the whistleblowers that provides for payment from public funds. The settlement halted the wrongful termination suit and delayed the discovery of facts and testimony at trial, to Paxton’s advantage. That allegedly prevented voters from making an informed decision about his reelection in 2022.

CONSTITUTIONAL BRIBERY

ARTICLE 9 - Paul’s employment of a woman with whom Paxton has acknowledged having an affair

It is alleged that Paxton benefited from Paul's decision to hire the woman. In exchange, Paul allegedly received favorable legal assistance from, or specialized access to, the attorney general's office.

ARTICLE 10 - Paul’s providing renovations to Paxton home

It is alleged that in exchange for providing the renovations, Paul received favorable legal assistance from, or specialized access to, the attorney general’s office.

FALSE STATEMENTS IN OFFICIAL RECORDS

ARTICLE 15 - Whistleblower response report

It is alleged that Paxton made or caused multiple false or misleading statements in the lengthy written report issued by his office in response to whistleblower allegations.

ARTICLE 16 - Conspiracy and attempted conspiracy

Paxton is accused of conspiring or attempting to conspire with others to commit acts described in one or more articles.

ARTICLE 17 - Misappropriation of public resources

Paxton is accused of misusing his official powers by causing employees to perform services for his benefit and the benefit of others.

ARTICLE 18 - Dereliction of duty

Paxton is accused of violating the Texas Constitution, his oaths of office, statutes and public policy against public officials acting contrary to the public interest by engaging in acts described in one or more articles.

ARTICLE 19 - Unfitness for office

Paxton is accused of engaging in misconduct, private or public, of such character as to indicate his unfitness for office, as shown by the acts described in one or more articles.

ARTICLE 20 - Abuse of public trust

Paxton is accused of using, misusing or failing to use official powers to subvert the lawful operation of the state government and obstruct the fair and impartial administration of justice, bringing the attorney general's office into scandal and eroding public confidence in state government, as shown by the acts described in one or more articles.