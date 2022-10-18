Man Found Guilty in 1996 Murder of California College Student

Paul Flores was found guilty of first-degree murder Tuesday in the killing of Kristin Smart, a Central California coast college student who disappeared after an off-campus party in 1996.

Father Ruben Flores, who was charged as an accessory for allegedly helping to bury the body, was found not guilty.

Paul Flores, a 45-year-old former California Polytechnic State University student, was the last person seen with Smart on May 25, 1996, as he walked with her to her dorm after a party off campus, witnesses said. Prosecutors said he killed Smart while trying to rape her in his dorm room.

During the preliminary hearing, prosecutors presented evidence from handlers who said their cadaver dogs stopped at Flores' room and alerted to the scent of death near his bed. Archaeologists who used ground penetrating radar and dug up the soil beneath Ruben Flores' back deck, said they found indications the soil had been disturbed in a way similar to a gravesite.

Smart's body has never been found.

Court documents submitted as part of a bail review hearing in April 2021, when the Flores were arrested, indicated investigators at the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department had biological evidence indicating Smart was once buried under Ruben Flores’ deck behind his home in Arroyo Grande. Prosecutors said there is strong evidence that Ruben Flores helped cover up the crime for nearly a quarter century.

When Paul Flores first spoke with police, he downplayed his interactions with Smart at the party and on the walk home. He said she walking to her dorm under her own power, though other witnesses said Flores was helping hold her up and she had been passed out earlier in the night.

Witnesses called to testify included Smart’s parents, college friends, forensic analysts, detectives, and acquaintances of Paul Flores. Some provided details about conversations he had with them around the time Smart disappeared.