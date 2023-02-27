Crime and Courts

‘Very Brave and Honest' Kentucky Toddler Points Officers to Fugitive's Hiding Spot

When authorities visited a Williamsburg home on Friday searching for a fugitive, the toddler declared, “It is good to be honest … we shouldn’t lie, she is inside the room next to the bathroom!”

handcuffs
Getty Images

A "very brave and honest" toddler is being praised by Kentucky deputies for pointing to the hiding spot of a fugitive when adults at the scene refused to cooperate, officials said.

The incident unfolded Friday in Williamsburg, where officials from various agencies responded to an address in search of 45-year-old Tina Hicks, in order to serve her with “multiple outstanding warrants for her arrest,” the sheriff’s office said.

While investigating at the home, no adult family members were willing to say whether or not Hicks was in the house, the sheriff's office said.

That’s when the toddler “stood up, put his hands on his hips, and stated ‘It is good to be honest … we shouldn’t lie, she is inside the room next to the bathroom!’” the sheriff's office said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Deputies located Hicks there and she was served with two outstanding Whitley Circuit indictment warrants charging her with Possession of Meth and Drug Paraphernalia, as well as four other outstanding district court warrants.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsKentucky
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us