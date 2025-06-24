Doordash exec and parents among those killed in Lake Tahoe boat accident

The eight victims in a deadly boating accident on Lake Tahoe last weekend have been identified, at least four of whom were members of the same Bay Area family, according to authorities.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Division positively identified the victims of Saturday's tragic capsizing as Josh Pickles, 37, of San Francisco, his parents, 73-year-old Terry Pickles and 71-year-old Paula Bozinovich of Redwood City, and his uncle, 72-year-old Peter Bayes. Also killed were Timothy O’Leary, 71, of Auburn, California; Theresa Giullari, 66, and James Guck, 69, of Honeyoye, New York; and Stephen Lindsay, 63, of Springwater, New York.

Ten people were on board the 27-foot gold Chris-Craft vessel when it capsized Saturday afternoon near D.L. Bliss State Park on the lake’s southwest edge as the storm whipped up high waves, U.S. Coast Guard officials said. Two people were rescued immediately after the boat flipped over. Their identities and conditions were not known Tuesday.

The body of the last missing person was pulled from the chilly waters of lake Tahoe Monday, bringing the total of those killed when a sudden storm capsized a boat over the weekend to eight. Gia Vang reports.

The 37-year-old Pickles was an executive with DoorDash, a husband and a father to a 7-month-old girl.

Josh Pickles' wife, Jordan Sugar-Carlsgaard, released the following statement Tuesday morning:

"We are devastated by this tragedy. We lost my loving husband Josh Pickles, his parents Terry Pickles and Paula Bozinovich, and Uncle Peter Bayes, as well as friends in this tragedy. No words can express the pain and anguish we feel knowing their lives were lost during what was meant to be a joyful time on the lake. Our hearts go out to those who tragically lost their lives and the two survivors of this unexpected and deadly storm on Lake Tahoe.

"We are deeply grateful to the U.S. Coast Guard, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, regional law enforcement and fire agencies in Washoe and San Joaquin, local lifeguards, and all the first responders in the search and rescue effort. We are profoundly thankful for their help in the tragic situation."

DoorDash said Josh Pickles was the global head of strategic sourcing and procurement, within the company's finance team. DoorDash released the following statement:

"We are heartbroken by the tragic accident that took the life of our beloved colleague, Josh Pickles. Josh loved his team and was an inspiration to everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. During his nearly seven years at DoorDash, he brought a contagious spirit that lifted those around him. The loss of Josh is immeasurable. We miss him deeply and will carry his memory with us always.

"Our thoughts and love are with his wife, his daughter, his family, and all who were close to him. We are working to support them through this incredibly difficult time."

The group was celebrating Paula Bozinovich’s birthday on her son’s boat, which he bought about a year ago, said Sam Singer, a family spokesperson.

Josh Pickles’ wife had stayed at home taking care of their 7-month-old daughter, Singer said. The couple split their time between homes in the Bay Area and Lake Tahoe, where they had used their boat only twice before.

The intensity of the thunderstorm surprised even forecasters, who had predicted rain but nothing like the squall that lashed the southern part of the lake around 3 p.m., said meteorologist Matthew Chyba with the National Weather Service office in Reno, Nevada. Winds topped 35 mph and waves swelled up more than 8 feet.

"The waves were so big that the water came onboard and started to fill the boat up and stalled the engine," Singer said.

Drowning and other accidental deaths occur each year on the lake but boating accidents with numerous fatalities are rare, said South Lake Tahoe Police Lt. Scott Crivelli.

There are an average of six deaths on the lake each summer, though there were a record 15 fatalities in 2021, he said.

“I can’t remember the last time there were eight dead at once and I have been here 16 years,” Crivelli said.