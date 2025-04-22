Crime and Courts

Video shows man pinning screaming child because he thought she egged his home

“This type of behavior is not only unacceptable, it’s reprehensible," the sheriff of Florida's Hillsborough County said

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Florida said a man has been arrested for attacking an 11-year-old girl and pinning her down because he believed she'd thrown eggs at his apartment in a disturbing incident caught on video.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said 43-year-old Marius Mutu was arrested on charges of battery and false imprisonment for the incident that occurred Saturday.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

WFLA reports that deputies responded to the Allison Park Place apartments shortly after noon when the screams of a young girl caused neighbors to call 911 and confront the man.

Video shows the man pinning down the child as she screams for help.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"Please! I wasn't doing anything — I swear to God! Help me! Help me!" the restrained girl can be heard yelling as the man attempts to take a picture of her.

In the video, a neighbor can be heard screaming "get off of her" and a different man eventually walks up to seemingly stop the assault.

Mutu told police that someone had been throwing eggs at his apartment the past week. When he saw it happen again on Saturday, he assumed it was the girl who was walking by and confronted her, officials said. He said he wanted to take a picture of the girl to report her to the apartment's management.

U.S. & World

Catholic Church 11 hours ago

Live updates: Public viewing planned for tomorrow ahead of Saturday's funeral

Trump administration 8 hours ago

Live updates: Hegseth denies wrongdoing in group chat

Mutu "chased her, forced her to the ground, and restrained her until adults intervened," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.

“This type of behavior is not only unacceptable, it’s reprehensible. The safety of our children is non-negotiable,” Chronister said. “This child endured a terrifying and traumatic experience at the hands of someone who chose to take matters into his own hands."

NBC News reports that Mutu works in the city of Tampa's parking department and that he has since been suspended.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us